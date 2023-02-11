SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,344 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $382,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 108,884 shares of company stock worth $4,857,837 and have sold 560,244 shares worth $24,009,993. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $214.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

