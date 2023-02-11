SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,344 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 320.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after acquiring an additional 428,994 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $95,373.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 108,884 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,837 and sold 560,244 shares valued at $24,009,993. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $214.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.04.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

