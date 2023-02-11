SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,140,000 after acquiring an additional 175,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,906,000 after acquiring an additional 118,595 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,441,000 after acquiring an additional 161,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $110.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.55. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

