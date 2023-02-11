SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,841,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,015,000 after acquiring an additional 169,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $371.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.60.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,653,037 shares of company stock valued at $110,612,294 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.