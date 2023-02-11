SVB Wealth LLC Has $3.43 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.51. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.33 and a 1-year high of $91.74.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.