SVB Wealth LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 168.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,342 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $122.92. The company has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

