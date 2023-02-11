SVB Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $143.75 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

