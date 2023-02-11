SVB Wealth LLC Buys 565 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,285,000 after buying an additional 372,053 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,765,000 after buying an additional 71,537 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,195,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,805,000 after buying an additional 967,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,987,000 after buying an additional 148,463 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VT opened at $92.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.61. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $103.65.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

