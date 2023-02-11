SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $139,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $102.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

