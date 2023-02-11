SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 5,164 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,906 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.34.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $170.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.74.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.