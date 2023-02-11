SushiSwap Price Tops $1.30 on Major Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00005971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $288.22 million and approximately $62.50 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00432492 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,190.72 or 0.28649024 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00451019 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

