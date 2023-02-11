sUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $50.43 million and approximately $15.19 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 50,364,037 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

