Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Shares Up 2.7%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.20. 38,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 40,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZPTAF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Surge Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

Surge Energy Increases Dividend

About Surge Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0299 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.97%.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

