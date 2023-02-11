Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.10.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus Trading Down 1.2 %

Superior Plus stock opened at C$10.25 on Friday. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 341.67.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$560.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.5347162 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.