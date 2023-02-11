Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Superior Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Superior Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director Todd E. Siegel purchased 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $37,002.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,390 shares in the company, valued at $467,426.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 86.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 456.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

