Suncorp Group Limited (SUN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.33 on March 30th

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.23.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Suncorp Group (ASX:SUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.