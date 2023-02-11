Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.14, reports. The business had revenue of C$12.30 billion during the quarter.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE SLF opened at C$67.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$39.68 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46. The company has a current ratio of 91,248.00, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$52.97 and a 12 month high of C$71.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$64.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.75.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. Evercore boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.15.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$720,569.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

