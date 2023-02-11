Summit Trail Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $108.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $128.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

