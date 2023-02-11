Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $179.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

