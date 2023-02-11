Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $778,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,248 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $108.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

