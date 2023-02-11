Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $566,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Comcast by 13.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 652,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 79,631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Comcast by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,286,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $96,405,000 after purchasing an additional 374,902 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 867,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 47,188 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Comcast by 60.3% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,274,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 479,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,813,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $161.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.