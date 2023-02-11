Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

