Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 347 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after buying an additional 128,338 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $854,021,000 after buying an additional 307,153 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after buying an additional 60,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $205.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.16 and its 200-day moving average is $212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.