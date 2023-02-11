Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Summit Hotel Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.9% per year over the last three years.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:INN opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INN. Robert W. Baird cut Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $25,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,070.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 76.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

