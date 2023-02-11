Substratum Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 104.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Substratum has a total market cap of $371,519.20 and $550.65 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00046782 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001951 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019650 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00219936 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002960 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00047437 USD and is down -51.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $135.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.