Substratum 1-Day Volume Hits $89.67 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $348,788.16 and $89.67 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00084854 USD and is up 78.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $465.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

