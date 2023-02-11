S&U plc (LON:SUS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 38

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

S&U plc (LON:SUSGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from S&U’s previous dividend of $35.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

S&U Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SUS stock opened at GBX 2,090 ($25.12) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,108.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,130.02. The company has a current ratio of 58.00, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54. The stock has a market cap of £253.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.13. S&U has a twelve month low of GBX 1,900 ($22.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,838.40 ($34.12).

S&U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for S&U (LON:SUS)

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.