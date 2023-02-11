S&U plc (LON:SUS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 38

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from S&U’s previous dividend of $35.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

S&U Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SUS stock opened at GBX 2,090 ($25.12) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,108.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,130.02. The company has a current ratio of 58.00, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54. The stock has a market cap of £253.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.13. S&U has a twelve month low of GBX 1,900 ($22.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,838.40 ($34.12).

S&U Company Profile

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

