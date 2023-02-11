Stryker Co. (SYK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Stryker has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Stryker has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stryker to earn $11.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.
Stryker Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $264.34 on Friday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.54.
In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,522 shares of company stock worth $112,296,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.
Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.
