Stryker Co. (SYK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Stryker has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Stryker has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stryker to earn $11.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Stryker Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $264.34 on Friday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.54.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,522 shares of company stock worth $112,296,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

