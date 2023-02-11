Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lessened by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 72,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total value of $6,803,339.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,428 shares in the company, valued at $676,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,522 shares of company stock worth $112,296,404. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYK opened at $264.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.54. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

