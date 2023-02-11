Strike Hits Market Capitalization of $52.29 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Strike token can currently be bought for approximately $14.61 or 0.00067277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $52.29 million and $9.83 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Strike Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,579,205 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

