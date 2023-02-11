StockNews.com Upgrades Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

GLAD opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $388.10 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.32. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 230.78%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 123.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

