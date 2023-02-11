StockNews.com Upgrades Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on FWRD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.50.

Forward Air Stock Up 3.0 %

Forward Air stock opened at $100.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Forward Air has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $117.57.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forward Air will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $233,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 73.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Further Reading

