StockNews.com Lowers Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) to Hold

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NYSE NGS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.14. 23,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,544. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.36 million, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Leslie Ann Beyer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,035.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 124.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, engineered products, design and sales, rebuild and exchange, parts, WellMaker, CiP, and flare systems. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

