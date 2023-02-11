StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $152.96 million, a P/E ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 0.85. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $12.98.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
