StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $152.96 million, a P/E ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 0.85. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $12.98.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

