StockNews.com Downgrades Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

