StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2 %

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO David E. Lazar bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,834.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.