StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

AAMC opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Altisource Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

