StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 3.1 %
AEZS stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.43.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS)
