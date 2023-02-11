Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 16,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 5,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

