Stifel Nicolaus Raises Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target to C$18.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$21.00 to C$17.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

LCFS stock opened at C$10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.29 million and a P/E ratio of 51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.33. Tidewater Renewables has a 52-week low of C$9.15 and a 52-week high of C$14.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.31.

About Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

