Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KYYWF. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,200 ($38.47) to GBX 3,300 ($39.67) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Keywords Studios from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Keywords Studios Price Performance

OTCMKTS KYYWF opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

