Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $70.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Light & Wonder to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Light & Wonder Stock Down 1.1 %

Light & Wonder stock opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 155.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNW. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $45,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $124,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

