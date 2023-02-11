Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Announces Earnings Results

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $655.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:STC opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,778,000 after buying an additional 34,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after buying an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,074,000 after buying an additional 418,922 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,826,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,631,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

