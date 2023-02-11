Stellar (XLM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $51.82 Million

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.0865 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $51.82 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,461 coins and its circulating supply is 26,332,094,777 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

