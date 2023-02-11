Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Head-To-Head Review

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tata Motors and Stellantis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tata Motors $37.38 billion 0.00 -$1.50 billion ($1.44) N/A Stellantis $176.79 billion 0.29 $16.80 billion N/A N/A

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Tata Motors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tata Motors -2.78% -45.47% -5.36% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Tata Motors and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.9% of Tata Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Stellantis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Tata Motors has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tata Motors and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tata Motors 0 2 2 0 2.50 Stellantis 0 5 7 0 2.58

Stellantis has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.05%.

Summary

Stellantis beats Tata Motors on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories. It also consists of sub-segments, such as, Tata Commercial Vehicles, Tata Passenger Vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover, and Vehicle Financing. The Others segment includes information technology and insurance broking services. The company was founded on September 1, 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, India and Asia Pacific. The company is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

