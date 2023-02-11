Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $425.67 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

