Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $425.67 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
