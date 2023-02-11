Stargate Finance One Day Volume Reaches $30.25 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00003291 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $95.63 million and approximately $30.25 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stargate Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stargate Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

