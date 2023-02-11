Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the January 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 31,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

About Standard Chartered

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.