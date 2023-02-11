Square Token Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Square Token token can now be purchased for approximately $17.08 or 0.00078660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Square Token has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Square Token has a market capitalization of $35.32 million and $182,387.89 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00431139 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,202.78 or 0.28559421 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 16.99138203 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $278,178.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

